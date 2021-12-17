Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.00.

SI opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

