Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,215. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.