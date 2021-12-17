Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 275,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,130 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.017 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

