Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

