Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

