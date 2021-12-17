Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 30.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 319,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 34.6% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 56,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 118,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

