Signaturefd LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.