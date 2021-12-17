Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $352.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

