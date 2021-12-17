SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 328.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

BIDU opened at $140.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.