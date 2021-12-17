SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

