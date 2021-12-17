SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.29 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

