SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,460 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

