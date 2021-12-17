SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SRC opened at GBX 83 ($1.10) on Thursday. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.47 million and a PE ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.12.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

