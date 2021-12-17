Sigma Planning Corp Sells 161,315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 230,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,114,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

