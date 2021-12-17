Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

