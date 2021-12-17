Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,907 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.1% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 295,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

