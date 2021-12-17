SIBCoin Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $388,686.95 and $233.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.77 or 0.08142889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00312641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.01 or 0.00916602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00073443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00386846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00258295 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,588,897 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

