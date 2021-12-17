Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 50,032 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

