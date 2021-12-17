Showcase Market Cap Achieves $273,505.51 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $273,505.51 and approximately $72,985.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

