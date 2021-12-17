Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Grows By 125.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:EOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 229,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,012. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

