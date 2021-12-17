Short Interest in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Expands By 96.3%

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

