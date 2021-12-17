Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Declines By 32.5%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 379,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

UBA stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $793.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

