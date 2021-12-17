Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 50.0%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Titanium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
