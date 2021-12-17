Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Decreases By 50.0%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Titanium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.