Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declines By 47.5%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 362,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Bancshares stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $799.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

