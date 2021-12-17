Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Increases By 112.6%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the November 15th total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 625,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,057. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $336.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.96.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 68.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

