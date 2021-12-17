Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 40.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUHJY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.