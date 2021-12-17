Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Rises By 63.3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 12,183,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Stem has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,824. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stem by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 252,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stem by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Stem by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stem by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 242,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

