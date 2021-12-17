Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Declines By 51.4%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

