Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 53.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock remained flat at $$51.35 on Friday. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

