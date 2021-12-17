Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases By 112.0%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the November 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 306,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.