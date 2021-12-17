Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Declines By 42.9%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTAU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,960,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $998,000.

