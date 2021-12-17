Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rises By 91.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the November 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.9 days.

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Parkland has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.