Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Increases By 157.5%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 728,446 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OEPW stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.