Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Expands By 62.7%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $415,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 21,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.