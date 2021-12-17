Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Rises By 42.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

MALRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

