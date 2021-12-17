Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Decreases By 35.7%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $444,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

