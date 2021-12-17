Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Rises By 84.0%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
