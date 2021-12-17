Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Decreases By 37.1%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

