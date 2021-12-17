Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 175.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:DBV opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.20.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
