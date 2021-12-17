Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Expands By 175.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:DBV opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

