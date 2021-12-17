Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 89.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,767,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 30,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,480.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 264,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.