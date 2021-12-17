Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 89.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,767,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 30,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,480.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 264,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

