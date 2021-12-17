Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Increases By 74.2%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter worth $725,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,616,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 133,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Helix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

