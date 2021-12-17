Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Declines By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GEBRF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,294. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

