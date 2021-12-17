Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Declines By 57.1%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GEBRF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,294. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
About Greenbriar Capital
