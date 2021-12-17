Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Drops By 41.9%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FACA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 521,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.