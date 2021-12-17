Short Interest in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Decreases By 56.5%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPWR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,787. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

