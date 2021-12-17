Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Drops By 63.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the November 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.0 days.

Shares of EGKLF traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

