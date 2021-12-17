Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Increases By 108.3%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

