Short Interest in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Rises By 164.4%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

