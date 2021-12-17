Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Decreases By 36.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 530,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOL opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

