Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 104.3%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $706,000.

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $60.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,432. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

