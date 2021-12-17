Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Increases By 46.2%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

